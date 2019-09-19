PASSD ensures 10 million households access to Insaf Card by end year 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) has ensured 10 million households would get access to 'Insaf Card' by end of the year 2019.

According to details, around 60 million individuals would get benefit from this program in view of family size,an official of PASSD told APP on Thursday.

He further said financial access to healthcare would also be provided for the poor to seek treatment in defined categories, especially in situations of catastrophic health expenditures through Tahafuz.

These expenditures arise most commonly in the case of non-communicable diseasesin order to promote Universal Health Coverage and financial access to healthcare, two initiatives were being undertaken ,he added.

He said as Insaf Insurance card would be launched in 38 districts.