PASSD Establishes Community For Child Health

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:36 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) established a new community for children's health and nutrition, which would take initiative to address stunting in children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) established a new community for children's health and nutrition, which would take initiative to address stunting in children.

The community was set up for the provision of de-worming drugs, iron, folic acid, micro nutrient supplements through government hospitals and awareness regarding breast feeding and complimentary feeding, an official of PASSD told APP.

He said multi-sectoral Nutrition Coordinating `Body under the Prime Minister's oversight established and the set up of the first-ever university-hosted National Centre for Human Nutrition .

5+1 model of desi chicken asset transfer for poverty alleviation and nutrition and the asset transfer of goats to the rural poor along with veterinary cover as part of the graduation initiative's through asset transfer programmes he added.

He said Kitchen Gardening initiative would be taken to promote subsidized certified seed and seedlings through the entrepreneurial model as well as CSR to promote fruit and vegetable intake.

Oil cans to accompany seed packets policy and promotion of seed distribution through the Utility Stores Corporation and specialized nutrition food made available for stunted and wasted children in a cost effective manner he said.

Initiative would be taken to address spurious, and adulterated milk he added.

