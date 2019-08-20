UrduPoint.com
PASSD Establishes Safety Nets For Deserving People

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:29 PM

PASSD establishes safety nets for deserving people

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) established "Safety Nets" to facilitate poor segment of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) established "Safety Nets" to facilitate poor segment of the society.

As 38.8% of people in Pakistan suffer from poverty in one or other form, and 24.4% do not have enough money to satisfy their basic food and non-food requirements government needs to identify the poor precisely to make government subsidies,an official of PASSD told APP.

In this regard the following initiatives are in the planning pipeline, which including development of the new 2019 National Socio-economic Registry, Multiple validations of the National Socio-economic registry through follow-up review surveys and use of big data analytics to correctly and precisely identify the real poor, conversion of the national socio-economic registry into a live registry two new social protection programmes are being introduced,'Kifalat and Tahafuz'.

