PASSD first time sets up inter-ministerial nutrition task force to shepherd nutrition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) first time has set up inter-ministerial nutrition task force to shepherd nutrition under Ehsaas program.

According to details,the government has institutionalized the inter-ministerial nutrition task force, headed by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and there were six cabinet ministers sitting on the task force.

Nutrition, therefore, was very important part of Ehsaas framework and the programme looks at it holistically at both ends of the spectrum i.e. under nutrition and over nutrition.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on PASSD, Dr Sania Nishtar said," Ehsaas policies and programmes were aimed at tackling malnutrition across Pakistan.

These include enhancing a conditional cash transfer scheme centered on nutrition outcomes in safety net initiative, a poverty graduation initiative which has an emphasis on asset transfers of goats and chicken predicated on the improved nutrition outcomes of poor families, a kitchen gardening initiative to help low income families to supplement vegetables and fruits intake, and soup kitchen initiative for labourers in neighborhoods.

She particularly stated that these policies have been embedded in the mandates of Ministry of Health, Ministry of Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Ministry of Agriculture and several other ministries because Ehsaas follows a multisectoral approach to addressing nutrition.

