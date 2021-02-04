The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Thursday met under the chairwoman Kishwer Zehra in the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Thursday met under the chairwoman Kishwer Zehra in the Parliament House.

The committee after thorough discussion recommended the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) proposals of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) for the year 2021-22 amounting to Rs212 million.

The committee was apprised that the PASSD had demanded for Rs212 million for two projects to be carried out during the next financial year.

The committee appreciated the performance of the PASSD for the destitute especially the distribution of cash under the Ehsaas Cash programme launched during the COIVD-19.

The committee directed for a comprehensive briefing in its next meeting on all the initiatives being carried out under the Ehsaas programme.

The PASSD secretary apprised the committee that Rs112 million had been demanded for Tahafuz Pilot Project which aimed at providing health coverage against catastrophic health expenditures for vulnerable communities.

He said the project would be implemented during the next financial year.

The secretary further apprised that Rs100 million had been demanded for monitoring and evaluation of Ehsaas Delivery Unit which aimed at providing strategic and advisory support for all the Ehsaas initiatives besides monitoring and evaluation of all those initiatives.

The committee deferred the bill "The Benazir Income Support Programme (Amendment) Bill, 2020" moved by Naveed Aamir Jeeva due to non-availability of mover.

The committee also directed for inquiry by the PASSD into the alleged misbehavior and mismanagement by the in-charge Benazir Income Support Programme, Muzaffargarh.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, MNAs Ali Nawaz Awan, Tahir Sadiq, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Uzma Riaz, Muhammad Hashim, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Raza Rabani Khar, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, PASSD secretary and other officers of departments concerned.