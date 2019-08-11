UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PASSD Increases Pension For Elderly Poor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 02:10 PM

PASSD increases pension for elderly poor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) has increased the pension of elderly poor from 5,250 to 6,500 for welfare through employees old age benefit institute.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Sunday said, "Payment of pensions would be made through biometric system." She said that for the welfare of labourers, elderly poor the creation of a time and outcomes-based Labour expert group would be developed for the recommendations to address the following issues, loopholes in existing laws as a result of which a large number of workers remain outside the formal network (e.

g., agriculture and livestock sector, artisans, construction workers in informal settings, domestic workers and women whose work is seen as an extension of domestic responsibilities in rural area).

She said the launch of a welfare and pension scheme for the informal sector resulted on the recommendations of the labour expert group.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/R:mka\778

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Agriculture Women Sunday From Labour

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

2 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.