PASSD Introduces New Policy For Solution Innovation Challenge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

PASSD introduces new policy for solution innovation challenge

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) introduced 'Capital Funding and Prize Funding' a new policy for the solutions innovation challenge which would develop value chains and solutions for poverty at scale by identifying private sector partners.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) introduced 'Capital Funding and prize Funding' a new policy for the solutions innovation challenge which would develop value chains and solutions for poverty at scale by identifying private sector partners.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said," Two categories of solutions challenges will be developed for the jobs and livelihoods one with public good like effect and others that are specific to Geographic Opportunity Clusters in lagging areas." Adding that she said this approach would help to develop agriculture and industrial value chains and address the drivers of poverty in a local context as to reinvent the traditional 'Thela' to enhance its income generating capacity.

She said to develop micro credit facility for daily wage earners so that they can afford monthly groceries, which they would not be able to afford otherwise .

To identify online platforms, which can help daily wagers, especially women earn a living wage with dignity , for online content development which can be made available as public good for all and to develop cost effective new models of incubators, less reliant on physical infrastructure to promote startups, more broadly she added.

She said PASSD would develop a rickshaw garbage collector which can create livelihoods and improve water and sanitation outcomes, at the same time will be designed for clean drinking water.

