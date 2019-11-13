PASSD launches 'Ehsaas Governance & Integrity Observatory Policy' together to tackle corruption

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) on Wednesday launched 'Ehsaas Governance & Integrity Observatory & Policy' together as approved by the Federal Cabinet on November 12 (Tuesday) to tackle corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) on Wednesday launched 'Ehsaas Governance & Integrity Observatory & Policy' together as approved by the Federal Cabinet on November 12 (Tuesday) to tackle corruption.

The observatory is meant to ensure tracking of compliance, and, since the key issue with policies is their implementation, that is why, the observatory and the policy have been launched together.

Talking to APP on Wednesday Assistant to Prime Minister on PASSD, Dr Sania Nishtar said the PASSD would continue to refine this policy based on lessons learned. To support the implementation of this policy, PASSD has appointed a governance focal person and will establish a "Governance and Integrity Observatory" to facilitate implementation of this Policy.

The purpose of the policy was to build systems that strongly discourage corruption, and to promote efficiency, transparency and accountability for results and compliance with rules. These measures were meant to make organizations involved in delivery of welfare, effective and responsive to the needs of those who they were meant to serve, and to ensure rule-based control on the use of public resources,she said.

She further informed the policy was meant to address institutionalize corruption and collusion in social welfare organizations. It outlines how board should function, which policies were crucial, and the importance of whistle blowing and conflict of interest.

It also sets the institutional framework to promote integrity through risk management and assurance, maintenance of risk registers, appointment of accountability officers; error, fraud and corruption frameworks, IT security departments, strengthening of financial management and fiduciary systems,procurement systems, access to information, electronic filing, and development of work plans, and creation of credible data sets,she added.

In addition, the policy was aimed at eliminating discretionary powers as well as to outline that by the end of four years, PASSD will strive to use block chain technology to ensure data transparency.

