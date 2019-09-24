UrduPoint.com
PASSD Launches 'Pakistan Million Women Mentors' Programme

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:46 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) has launched a programme abroad called 'Pakistan Million Women Mentors' for women empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) has launched a programme abroad called 'Pakistan Million Women Mentors' for women empowerment.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on PASSD Dr Sania Nishtar said Tuesday," The programme called the Pakistan Million Women Mentors Initiative by the US-Pakistan Women's Council and it aims to connect a million women and girls in Pakistan with mentors over the next three years".

She said accelerating women's economic empowerment is good for business and Pakistan as well.

She further said ,"Women's empowerment is absolutely critical to ending poverty and was a key principle of the Ehsaas, when women join the work force it benefits everyone in the country, and I am glad to support the US-Pakistan Women's Council and the Pakistan Million Women Mentors Initiative.""By connecting young women and girls from Pakistan with leaders in industry we can give them many more opportunities to thrive as the businesswomen and leaders of tomorrow, she added."

