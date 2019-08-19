PASSD 'one woman one account' initiative ends on 0ct 15

(@imziishan)

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) 'One Women One Account' procurement initiative would end on October 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) 'One Women One Account' procurement initiative would end on October 15.

This reform, which was under Kifalat enable financial and digital inclusion of around 6 million women, a report said here on Monday.

"Ehsaas" a unique because of its scale, multi-sectoral character, breadth and depth, process of formulation, governance and integrity policy, institutional arrangements and funding.

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) to deliver the umbrella initiative, Ehsaas, which is the biggest and boldest programme ever launched in Pakistan to uplift marginalised people.