PASSD performance efficient to control poverty level

(@imziishan)

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) performing efficiently to control poverty level in lagging districts with the establishment of different programs for the facilitation of poor people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) performing efficiently to control poverty level in lagging districts with the establishment of different programs for the facilitation of poor people.

Measures had been taken to make government institutions transparent, accountable and responsive, which was a necessary pre-requisite for successful implementation of this program, Ehsaas the biggest and the boldest program for the poor, ever launched in Pakistan.

The government looks forward to working with all stakeholders public, private, civil society, philanthropists, and expatriate Pakistanis to ensure that we deliver on our promise of lifting millions of people out of poverty and build a strong foundation together for a stronger, safer, and successful Pakistan.

The Ehsaas program was developed by the Poverty Alleviation Coordination Council after extensive consultations.

Talking to APP,Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar said ,"This entire agenda heavily skewed towards the uplift of poor women from the 6 million women who will benefit from the Kafalat to preferential support for women through Tahafaz. More than 50% of the education vouchers and scholarships will be for women.

Adding that she said Insaf Card covers health conditions for women, preferentially not just health and education, but jobs and economic empowerment are crucial for poor women in this regard, the graduation initiative solely serves women.

Through the Labor study group the government would explore ways to recognize the work of rural women, pave the way for equal wage and cover domestic work under legislation she added.

She said a policy would be developed to ensure that women have joint ownership of houses in each of the new housing schemes the government is supporting the success of this wide ranging plan with transformational potential will hinge on two factors the effectiveness of population control measures on the one hand, and the quality.

The program's principles and approaches also center on tapping whole-of-government multi sectoral collaboration for solutions, ensuring joint federal-provincial leadership, and mainstreaming the role of the private sector through an approach which will provide a level playing field on the one hand and foster locally relevant innovation on the other, to create jobs and promote livelihood in quick-win areas she added.

The program's premise grounded in the importance of strengthening institutions, transparency and good governance,the program for the extreme poor, orphans, widows, the homeless, the disabled, those who risk medical impoverishment, for the jobless, for poor farmers, for laborers, for the sick and undernourished; for students from low-income backgrounds and for poor women and elderly citizens. This plan is also about lifting lagging areas where poverty is higher.

She said Ehsaas' poverty reduction strategy articulated in four pillars and it currently embodies 115 policy actions, which may be expanded as the process of consultations on the program, further widens. The four pillars included addressing elite capture and making the government system work to create equality, safety nets for disadvantaged segments of the population, jobs and livelihoods, and human capital development.