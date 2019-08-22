UrduPoint.com
PASSD Saved Rs 1826.5 Millions Under Austerity Drive

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 02:01 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) and its ancillary organizations have saved Rs 1826.5 million in austerity measures so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) and its ancillary organizations have saved Rs 1826.5 million in austerity measures so far.

According to details, PASSD is unique purpose-established Division to deliver the umbrella initiative, Ehsaas, which is the biggest and boldest of its kind, an official of PASSD told APP on Thursday.

He said Ehsaas program was launched in Pakistan to uplift marginalized people adding that, this programme was unique because of its scale, multi-sectoral character, breadth and depth process of formulation, governance and integrity policy and institutional arrangements and funding.

