UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PASSD To Announce 'Social Partnerships Platform' For TVO

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:39 PM

PASSD to announce 'Social Partnerships Platform' for TVO

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) under Ehsaas Programme would soon announce a Social Partnerships platform for Trust for Voluntary Organizations (TVO) which was non-functional for the last 5 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) under Ehsaas Programme would soon announce a Social Partnerships platform for Trust for Voluntary Organizations (TVO) which was non-functional for the last 5 years.

According to details, it would be given a new mandate and through an open process, its board being reconstituted, an official of PASSD told APP on Monday.

The Ehsaas Labour Expert Group met nine times in three months and had issued its preliminary report, he added.

He said cabinet had approved its recommendation of mandatory bank accountsto enforce minimum wage.

He said the purpose of PASSD was to deliver the umbrella initiative of Ehsaas programme.

Related Topics

Bank Cabinet Labour

Recent Stories

Indonesia picks eastern Borneo island for new capi ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish manufacturing capacity use improves in Aug ..

58 seconds ago

Israel's Aggression Against Regional Countries to ..

18 minutes ago

Johnson Says Chances for Better Brexit Deal Improv ..

18 minutes ago

Four-day anti polio campaign begins

18 minutes ago

DR Congo unveils new government after seven-month ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.