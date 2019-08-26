PASSD to announce 'Social Partnerships Platform' for TVO

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) under Ehsaas Programme would soon announce a Social Partnerships platform for Trust for Voluntary Organizations (TVO) which was non-functional for the last 5 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) under Ehsaas Programme would soon announce a Social Partnerships platform for Trust for Voluntary Organizations (TVO) which was non-functional for the last 5 years.

According to details, it would be given a new mandate and through an open process, its board being reconstituted, an official of PASSD told APP on Monday.

The Ehsaas Labour Expert Group met nine times in three months and had issued its preliminary report, he added.

He said cabinet had approved its recommendation of mandatory bank accountsto enforce minimum wage.

He said the purpose of PASSD was to deliver the umbrella initiative of Ehsaas programme.