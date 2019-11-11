PASSD to conduct 'National Nutrition Survey 2019' at district level

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would conduct the 'National Nutrition Survey 2019' at district level to target nutrition pockets of the worst and this level of information would help us to target interventions in specific areas.

Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said, "Our definition of nutrition centers on malnutrition in all its forms and hence it was not just under nutrition but also on the over nutrition and obesity ends of the spectrum that we need to focus attention".

Both of these co-exist in the same population and in the same areas, she added.

She further informed that a lot of work was underway across all provinces and yet there were peculiar nutrition challenges that need to be tackled through a multisectoral approach in a well-coordinated manner.� She said that a stock taking will be undertaken to replicate best practices and experiences around multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder partnerships, she added.

