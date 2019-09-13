PASSD to cooperate with Saylani Welfare Trust in charity services

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would soon cooperate with 'Saylani Welfare Trust' in charity services in areas including food, education, medical and social welfare free of cost to the marginalized people of society

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on PASSD Dr Sania Nishtar Friday said the Federal government's efforts to benefit and uplift marginalized and deprived segments of the society through Ehsaas framework is commendable.

She further said the cooperation with Saylani Trust would explore options under 'Ehsaas'program as it runs thrice daily to feed thousands of poor and distressed an exemplary engine.They have built transparent and accountable systems for scale, Ehsaas looks forward to exploring avenues of cooperation, she added.