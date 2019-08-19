PASSD to establish 20 centres for disabled persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would establish 20 centres for the physically challenged persons in under-privileged districts in the public-private partnership mode for ensuring universal access to assistive devices including cranes, wheelchairs, tripod/quadripod sticks, crutches and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would establish 20 centres for the physically challenged persons in under-privileged districts in the public-private partnership mode for ensuring universal access to assistive devices including cranes, wheelchairs, tripod/quadripod sticks, crutches and others.

The programme's principles and approaches also center on tapping whole-of-government multisectoral collaboration for solutions, ensuring joint federal-provincial leadership, and mainstreaming the role of the private sector through an approach which will provide a level playing field on the one hand and foster locally-relevant innovation on the other, to create jobs and promote livelihood in quick-win areas, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar told APP here on Monday.

The program's premise grounded in the importance of strengthening institutions, transparency and good governance program is for the extreme poor, orphans, widows, the homeless, the disabled, those who risk medical impoverishment, for the jobless, for poor farmers, for laborers, for the sick and undernourished, for students from low-income backgrounds and for poor women and elderly citizens. This plan is also about lifting lagging areas where poverty is higher, she added.