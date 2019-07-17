UrduPoint.com
PASSD To Establish Khokas, Tea Shops,newspapers Stands,shoe Polishing Booths On Govt Owned Land

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:16 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division would establish Khokhas, tea shops, newspaper stands, shoe polishing booths on government-owned land to facilitate those below certain poverty line

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division would establish Khokhas, tea shops, newspaper stands, shoe polishing booths on government-owned land to facilitate those below certain poverty line.

According to an official of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, "The objective of 'Ehsaas Program' is to reduce inequality, invest in people, and lift lagging districts." Adding that program's premise is grounded in the importance of strengthening institutions, transparency and good governance.

He said program is for the extreme poor, orphans, widows, the homeless, the disabled, those who risk medical impoverishment, for the jobless, for poor farmers, for laborers, for the sick and undernourished, for students from low-income backgrounds and for poor women and elderly citizens.

Ehsaas' poverty reduction strategy is articulated in four pillars and it currently embodies 115 policy actions, which may be expanded as the process of consultations on the program, further widens, he added.

The four pillars included addressing elite capture and making the government system work to create equality, safety nets for disadvantaged segments of the population, jobs and livelihoods, and human capital development.

