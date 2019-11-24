UrduPoint.com
PASSD To Extend Conditional Cash Transfer Programme To 50 Districts

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 12:50 PM

PASSD to extend Conditional Cash Transfer programme to 50 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would plan to extend the Conditional Cash Transfer programme for education to another 50 districts around the country to bring out of school children within the education system.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that with the approval of various projects Ehsaas has entered in the next phase of its implementation and she expressed confidence that the staff and management of BISP will play their role in this phase and will help her in realizing the dream of the Prime Minister to create a state that works for the poor.

She thanked the board members for their leadership and contributions in the development of these projects and for continuing to provide the oversight during the implementation of these projects.

