ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) to facilitate 4.2 million orphans under new policy of Ehsaas programme.

According to details, in the framework, special attention would be given to the needs of orphans, facing numerous challenges on a daily basis.

They need homes where they can seek protection, get access to some of the basic services and have some form of guidance to support them in their lives, said an official of PASSD here on Sunday.

He further said that the orphans were growing up without any guidance, shelter, education and healthcare and they become vulnerable to street crime and indulge in other illegal activities.

For the protection and support of these poor and orphan children in Pakistan, the government has planned to introduce a comprehensive policy on orphanages, which would also include standards for these facilities to improve their living condition so that they could become useful segment of the society.

\778