Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:18 PM

PASSD to introduce 'Ehsaas TV and Free Online Content' soon

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would introduce 'Ehsaas TV and Free Online Content' soon to promote the use of One-Window Ehsaas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would introduce 'Ehsaas tv and Free Online Content' soon to promote the use of One-Window Ehsaas.

According to details, The idea of the Ehsaas television programme and related free online content was to consolidate all freely available resources and content such as educational content, skills training content, and content related to other Ehsaas areas and to promote its use through a prime-time television program as a public good, an official of PASSD told APP on Friday.

He further informed Ehsaas would also work on other key areas under its pillar II (safety nets for the marginalized), including housing for the poor, welfare of persons with disabilities, income security for the old aged population, and worker's welfare.

For the first time, welfare of Pakistani unskilled workers living abroad and the elderly have been included in a social welfare Programme like Ehsaas, he added.

