PASSD to introduce TVET programme in schools curriculum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division introduced 'Technical Vocational education Training' in schools curriculum in lagging districts.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday said,"Under Ehsaas introduction of skills trainings in schools curriculum and 2-year college programmes rationalizing requirements of 8th class as conditionality for enrollment in TVET.

Adding that she said decrease in the age of enrollment from 18 to 15 in TVET institutions could help students start the training right after matriculation exams.

She said NAVTEC to take immediate steps to get international recognition of our TEVT courses and consolidated labor market information system for overseas employment so that intended migrant workers can be empowered.