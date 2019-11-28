PASSD to launch 'Education Awareness Campaign' in remote areas

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division(PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday said an 'Education Awareness Campaign' would be launched soon in remote areas to prioritize the public regarding their right to education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division(PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday said an 'Education Awareness Campaign' would be launched soon in remote areas to prioritize the public regarding their right to education.

Talking to APP she said in this it would also focus on encouraging and incentivizing families to send their girls to schools.

She further informed the government was spending resources both to improve the quantity and quality of education, improving accountability and efficiency in the use these expenditures would be essential for the provision of education and improving quality of education.

Only improved quality of education can lead to enhanced human capital development, citizens engagement through awareness and transparency could compel accountability, she added.

