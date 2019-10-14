PASSD to launch Ehsaas Langar countrywide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would soon launch 'Ehsaas Langar' countrywide including Karachi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Peshawar.

Under the public private partnership arrangement for the said 'Langar', the Federal government was extending on-the-ground facilitation and support, while the Sylani Trust was bringing in its kitchen and food distribution resources to feed the needy everyday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on PASSD Dr Sania Nishtar said on Monday.

She further informed, "the Prime Minister has directed that we should open Langars and that no one should be left hungry, this was our gesture of curbing the uncertainty for the poor who often were not aware, if they will have food to eat next.

With Ehsaas Langar service, they will get to know that there was always a space under Ehsaas supported by the Government where they can eat daily", she added.

She also stressed the need for ensuring integrity and quality in service delivery to feed the poor with respect and dignity.