PASSD To Launch Ehsaas TV, Online Portal From Dec

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 01:10 PM

PASSD to launch Ehsaas TV, Online Portal from Dec

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would launch 'Ehsaas tv Program' and a corresponding online portal consolidating free government resources from December.

According to an official of PASSD, the main objective of this program was to uplift marginalized people in the country.

"Ehsaas is a unique programme because of its scale, multisectoral character, breadth and depth, process of formulation,governance and integrity policy, institutional arrangements and funding," he informed.

