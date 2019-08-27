PASSD to launch Ehsaas TV Programme,Online Portal by December

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would launch Ehsaas TV Programme and Online Portal by December this year in less developed and lagging districts across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would launch Ehsaas tv Programme and Online Portal by December this year in less developed and lagging districts across the country.

It will ensure free accessibility to government data through 'District Development Portal',an official of PASSD told APP on Tuesday.

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD), was a purpose-specific entity to deliver the umbrella initiative - Ehsaas - which is the biggest initiative in the country, he added.

He said this program had specifically been launched in Pakistan to uplift the marginalized people.

The program has a unique feature on account of its scale,multi-sectoral approach, and process of formulation, headded.