PASSD to launch 'Maskan Program' for old-age people

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would soon launch 'Maskan Program' for old-age people to facilitate them with proper living standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would soon launch 'Maskan Program' for old-age people to facilitate them with proper living standards.

"The government was planning to establish five 'Ehsaas homes' for elderly needy persons in the country",an official of PASSD told APP on Wednesday.

In this regard the government would consider a public-private partnership mode for establishing homes.

He further said Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division and departments under its administrative control were responsible for executing policies, programmes and initiatives that were part of the Safety Net Pillar and the National Poverty Graduation Initiative under the Jobs and livelihoods Pillar.

He informed that number of initiatives would be undertaken to strengthen governance structures and promote pro-equity planning.

Pro-poor goals and measurable indicators would be established for each ministry to monitor their progress, particularly through promoting inclusiveness for eradicating poverty.

These targets would be reflective of ministry's division progress with regard to Ehsaas programme, he added.