PASSD To Launch 'Nutritional Awareness Campaign'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:56 PM

PASSD to launch 'Nutritional Awareness Campaign'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Friday said PASSD would start 'A nutritional awareness campaign' in various districts which involves community-based promotion of adequate health and nutrition practices.

This campaign would focus on the importance of toilet use and hand washing with soap, as this has demonstrated to be integral to the reduction of malnutrition in poor households,she told APP.

She further informed improving people's diets, by taking a food systems approach, was crucial to address all forms of malnutrition.

Insufficient and unhealthy diets underpin the persistent high rates of stunting, wasting, micronutrient deficiencies and the alarming increase in overweight, obesity and diet related non-communicable diseases,she added.

