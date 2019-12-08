UrduPoint.com
PASSD To Launch 'Nutritional Awareness Campaign'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 01:10 PM

PASSD to launch 'Nutritional Awareness Campaign'

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar said PASSD would start 'A nutritional awareness campaign' in various districts which involves community-based promotion of adequate health and nutrition practices.

The campaign would focus on the importance of toilet use and hand washing with soap, as it is essential for hygiene especially in poor households, she told APP.

She further informed that improving hygiene with people's diet habbits, by adopting a food systems approach, were crucial to address all forms of malnutrition.

Insufficient and unhealthy diet underpin the persistent high rates of stunting, wasting, micronutrient deficiencies and the alarming increase in overweight, obesity and diet related non-communicable diseases, she added.

