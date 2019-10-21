PASSD to open saving accounts for 5 million women within three months: Dr Sania Nishtar

(@imziishan)

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would open saving accounts for more than 5 million women within next three months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would open saving accounts for more than 5 million women within next three months.

One woman one Account strategy under the Kifalat programme under Ehsaas programme was also approved these accounts will be opened under the contracts signed with the Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that with the approval of these projects Ehsaas has entered in the next phase of its implementation and she expressed confidence that the staff and management of BISP will play their role in this phase and will help her in realizing the dream of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to create a state that works for the poor.

� She thanked the Board members for their leadership and contributions in the development of these projects and for continuing to provide the oversight during the implementation of these projects.

\395