PASSD to plan distribution IFL cheques on World Poverty Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would plan to distribute 'Interest Free Loan'(IFL) cheques on World Poverty Day among poor segment of society.

According to details,PASSD committed to eradicate poverty in lagging districts and facilitate those deserving beneficiaries who could get opportunity to avail benefits,an official of PASSD told APP on Friday.

Adding that he said Ehsaas programme's principles and approaches also center on tapping whole-of-government multisectoral collaboration for solutions, ensuring joint federal-provincial leadership, and mainstreaming the role of the private sector.

He said through this an approach which will provide a level playing field on the one hand and foster locally-relevant innovation on the other, to create jobs and promote livelihood in quick-win areas.

The program's premise grounded in the importance of strengthening institutions, transparency and good governance,he added.