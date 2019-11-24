PASSD to provide acess to 10 mln households for medical treatment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would provide access to 10 million households for medical treatment under health project.

The government has taken various initiative for promotion of Universal Health Coverage and financial access to healthcare including Insaf Insurance card which would benefit the poor segment of society.

An official of PASSD said around 60 million individuals would benefit from the health card in view of family size.

It would also help easy financial access to healthcare to poor seeking treatment in defined categories.

