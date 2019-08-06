UrduPoint.com
PASSD To Set Up 20 Centres For Disable Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:55 PM

PASSD to set up 20 centres for disable persons

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would set up 20 centres for the physically challenged in under-privileged districts in the public-private partnership mode

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would set up 20 centres for the physically challenged in under-privileged districts in the public-private partnership mode.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday said, "PASSD would ensure universal access to assistive devices including cranes, wheelchairs, tripod and quadripod sticks, crutches and other assistive devices for the welfare and facilitation for disable poor people.

She said Ehsaas programme designed for the welfare for extreme poor people of society.

