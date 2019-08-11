UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PASSD To Set Up 20 Centres For Disable Persons

Sun 11th August 2019

PASSD to set up 20 centres for disable persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would set up 20 centres for the physically challenged in under-privileged districts in the public-private partnership mode.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Sunday said, "PASSD would ensure universal access to resistive devices including cranes, wheelchairs, tripod and quadripod sticks, crutches and other assistive devices for the welfare and facilitation for disable poor people.

She said Ehsaas programme designed for the welfare for extreme poor people of society.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

