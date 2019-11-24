UrduPoint.com
PASSD To Setup Panah Gahs, Interest-free Loans For Houses In Major Cities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 12:50 PM

PASSD to setup Panah Gahs, interest-free loans for houses in major cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would provide residential facility to particular marginalized groups through targeted schemes, which includes Panah Gahs, in several major cities along with interest-free loans for building houses to the extremely poor population, including landless farmers.

According to details, housing for the marginalized population was one of the rising challenges in Pakistan, the inability to afford decent housing affects marginalized and vulnerable groups the most and exacerbates their poverty.

For this government would design a policy that protects women's rights by ensuring women have joint ownership of homes built in each of the new housing schemes supported by the government, an official of PASSD told APP here on Sunday.

