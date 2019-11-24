PASSD to upscale CCT education in 50 more districts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would upscale 'The Certificate of Completion of Training '(CCT) education in 50 more districts as it was successfully operational in 50 districts across the country.

According to details, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was operationally ready to upscale its programs which were functional for the betterment of poor segment of society.

Educational stipend for girls has been enhanced to PK 1000/ - which was paid on a quarterly basis, an official of PASSD told APP on Sunday.

