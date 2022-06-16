Passed 'Universal Health Coverage Bill 2022', others notified by KP govt

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa published its recently passed Universal Health Coverage Bill 2022, Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, Sales Tax on Services Bill and Infrastructure Development Cess Bill as Acts of provincial legislature.

The acts have been published after approval of provincial legislature and the acting governor. It was notified by KP Assembly Secretariat here on Thursday.