Passenger arrested with fake documents at Lahore Airport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration conducted an operation at the

Lahore Airport, arresting a passenger attempting to travel abroad using

fake documents.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the accused had been identified as Adnan Haider Bhatti

who was en route to Poland on an international flight.

During initial interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect presented a fake Polish residence

card to immigration authorities.

The accused had been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Lahore for further

action.

FIA Lahore Director Sarfaraz Khan Virk stated that strict screening of passengers was

being carried out at the Lahore Airport to prevent fraudulent activities.

He emphasised that a crackdown on individuals involved in creating fake travel documents

was ongoing.