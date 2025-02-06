Passenger Arrested With Fake Documents At Lahore Airport
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 10:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration conducted an operation at the
Lahore Airport, arresting a passenger attempting to travel abroad using
fake documents.
A spokesperson for the FIA said that the accused had been identified as Adnan Haider Bhatti
who was en route to Poland on an international flight.
During initial interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect presented a fake Polish residence
card to immigration authorities.
The accused had been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Lahore for further
action.
FIA Lahore Director Sarfaraz Khan Virk stated that strict screening of passengers was
being carried out at the Lahore Airport to prevent fraudulent activities.
He emphasised that a crackdown on individuals involved in creating fake travel documents
was ongoing.
