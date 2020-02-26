Passenger bid to fly to Turkey on fake documents foiled

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration has foiled citizen bid to go abroad on fake documents during raid in Islamabad Airport

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration has foiled citizen bid to go abroad on fake documents during raid in Islamabad Airport.According to Airport sources that, passenger's Italian residential permit came out suspicious during immigration later passenger was offloaded and taken into custody by FIA.

Accused name is stated to be Mohammad Nadeem who belongs to Jhelum and he was going to Turkey, sources stated.Accused was shifted to Anti Human Trafficking cell for further investigation.