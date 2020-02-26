UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passenger Bid To Fly To Turkey On Fake Documents Foiled

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 02:13 PM

Passenger bid to fly to Turkey on fake documents foiled

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration has foiled citizen bid to go abroad on fake documents during raid in Islamabad Airport

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration has foiled citizen bid to go abroad on fake documents during raid in Islamabad Airport.According to Airport sources that, passenger's Italian residential permit came out suspicious during immigration later passenger was offloaded and taken into custody by FIA.

Accused name is stated to be Mohammad Nadeem who belongs to Jhelum and he was going to Turkey, sources stated.Accused was shifted to Anti Human Trafficking cell for further investigation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Turkey Jhelum Mohammad Nadeem Federal Investigation Agency Airport

Recent Stories

How hardwork and determination catapulted this Pa ..

3 minutes ago

Provided maximum jobs and full share in government ..

14 minutes ago

Ankara Expects Upcoming Talks With Moscow to Resul ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Constitutional Amendments Do Not Envision ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Delivers to North Korea 1,500 Test Systems ..

6 minutes ago

French Senators to Meet With Russian Lawmakers in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.