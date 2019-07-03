UrduPoint.com
Passenger Boat Capsizes In Tarbela Lake

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:33 PM

Passenger boat capsizes in Tarbela lake

Number of people were feared to lose their lives as a passenger boat capsized in Tarbela Lake near Haripur on Wednesday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Number of people were feared to lose their lives as a passenger boat capsized in Tarbela Lake near Haripur on Wednesday afternoon.

According to rescue sources the overcrowding caused the ill-fatted incident as nearly 50 people were on board heading to Haripur from Shangla's Dedal Kamach area, adding 14 people swam to the banks of river and saved their lives.

The sources revealed that four bodies of a men, one child and two women had been recovered from the river, adding the search operation was continued till the last report.

