Passenger Bus Catches Fire

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A passenger bus caught fire in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that the fire erupted in the bus due to short circuit which burnt the entire bus.

Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot, and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

