Passenger Bus Catches Fire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) In a distressing event, a Vehari-bound passenger bus caught fire near Toba Tek Singh on Sunday.
According to private news channel, the rescue sources said that Vehari-bound passenger bus from Islamabad caught fire near Toba Tek Singh, which the Motorway Police quickly extinguished.
Luckily, 46 passengers were safely evacuated from the fire-affected passenger bus.
