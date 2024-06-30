Passenger bus catches fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) In a distressing event, a Vehari-bound passenger bus caught fire near Toba Tek Singh on Sunday.

According to private news channel, the rescue sources said that Vehari-bound passenger bus from Islamabad caught fire near Toba Tek Singh, which the Motorway Police quickly extinguished.

Luckily, 46 passengers were safely evacuated from the fire-affected passenger bus.