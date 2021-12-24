Passenger bus catches fire, no casualties reported

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A passenger coach on its way to Karachi from Punjab caught fire, no casualties were reported, the incident was occurred on Thursday night near Hyderabad Toll Plaza.

As soon as the fire broke out, the passengers were taken off the coach without any injuries or casualties while the luggage of the passengers in the coach was burnt to ashes.

According to initial reports, a fire broke out in the tires of the coach which engulfed the entire bus.

Demonstrating great skill, the driver put the vehicle on the side and immediately unloaded the passengers, eyewitnesses said.

Edhi ambulances and fire brigade immediately rushed to the spot for the rescue. The fire in the coach was extinguished .