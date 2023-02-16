Passenger bus caught fire near Mughalkot area

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :A passenger bus suddenly caught fire here on Wednesday night near Mughalkot Parwara area where no life loss was reported.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, a passenger bus going to Mansehra from Quetta suddenly caught fire due to unknown reasons near the Mughalkot Parwara area.

The fire fighting team of Rescue 1122, station-55 responded timely and reached the spot after receiving information. All the passengers and their valuables were removed from the bus and shifted to a safe place.

He said all the passengers remained safe in the incident as the rescue team extinguished the fire through a cooling and smothering process and saved the area from major damage.