Open Menu

Passenger Bus Collides Tractor Trolley, Ten Injured

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Passenger bus collides tractor trolley, ten injured

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Pessenger bus carrying about 40 people collided with tractor trolley standing near Rind Adda, Multan Road, DG Khan, according to rescue.

The Lahore bound Faisal Mover Express left from Dera Ghazi Khan when the incident took place. The accident caused by carelessness of the bus driver for overlooking the standing trolley on the road.

The bus hostess named Areesha d/o Ishtiaq suffered minor injuries was discharged after given first aid on the spot by the rescue health worker.

Rest of the nine were removed to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital for more treatment of some brutal injuries.

The injured include M. Siraj, 18, s/o Shifat Hussain, M. Jawad, 21, s/o Afzal, Hasnain Abbas, 32, s/o Allah Ditta, Fiza Naseer, 18, d/o Naseer Ud Deen, Malik M. Naeem, 70, s/o Ghulam Haider, Ghulam Nazuk, 35, s/o Ghulam Rasool, Samiullah, 23, s/o Abdul Khaliq, Ajabgul, 28, s/o Abdul Khaliq and Tauqeer, 27, s/o Farooq.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Accident Injured Driver Road Dera Ghazi Khan From

Recent Stories

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

2 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

12 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

12 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

12 hours ago
Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawab ..

Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawabshah-1

12 hours ago
 Pak chemical industry representatives attend confe ..

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

12 hours ago
 IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief ju ..

IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief justice's residence

12 hours ago
 Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Sa ..

Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Safdar

12 hours ago
 PIC imposes fine on PESCO CEO for not sharing info ..

PIC imposes fine on PESCO CEO for not sharing information with citizen

12 hours ago
 Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two ..

Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two injured

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan