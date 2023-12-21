Passenger bus collides tractor trolley, ten injured

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Pessenger bus carrying about 40 people collided with tractor trolley standing near Rind Adda, Multan Road, DG Khan, according to rescue.

The Lahore bound Faisal Mover Express left from Dera Ghazi Khan when the incident took place. The accident caused by carelessness of the bus driver for overlooking the standing trolley on the road.

The bus hostess named Areesha d/o Ishtiaq suffered minor injuries was discharged after given first aid on the spot by the rescue health worker.

Rest of the nine were removed to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital for more treatment of some brutal injuries.

The injured include M. Siraj, 18, s/o Shifat Hussain, M. Jawad, 21, s/o Afzal, Hasnain Abbas, 32, s/o Allah Ditta, Fiza Naseer, 18, d/o Naseer Ud Deen, Malik M. Naeem, 70, s/o Ghulam Haider, Ghulam Nazuk, 35, s/o Ghulam Rasool, Samiullah, 23, s/o Abdul Khaliq, Ajabgul, 28, s/o Abdul Khaliq and Tauqeer, 27, s/o Farooq.