Passenger bus en route to Karachi crashes near Rahim Yar Khan, 3 killed, several injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A deadly collision between a bus and a trailer near the M5 Motorway in Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday afternoon claimed at least three lives and left dozens injured, including women and children.

According to initial report , Motorway police reported that the bus was heading from Swat to Karachi, with most passengers hailing from Swat and Lower Dir, private news channel reported.

The Motorway police stated that the incident was caused by the driver's drowsiness, leaving three people dead and 18 injured.

Rescue teams confirmed that both the injured and the deceased were moved to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

Emergency teams responded promptly to the scene and provided first aid before transferring the victims.