Passenger Bus Hit By Train, Pakistan Express

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Passenger bus hit by Train, Pakistan Express

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :A passenger bus was hit by a Pakistan Express while it tried to cross a railway line at Kandhra Phatak near Rohri, Sukkur district on Friday night. According to Railway Police Sukkur, the impact of the collision was so powerful that 15 passengers were killed on the spot while more than two dozen were critically injured.

Soon after the incident, police and rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the victims to nearby hospitals.

