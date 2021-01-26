UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passenger Bus Kills Pedestrian In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:37 PM

Passenger bus kills pedestrian in Quetta

A passenger bus killed a man at Jatak Stop area of provincial capital Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A passenger bus killed a man at Jatak Stop area of provincial capital Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim whose identity could not be ascertained so far was on way home on a cycle as a bus hit him from the back due to which he died on the spot.

Police after registering the case shifted the body of the deceased to civil hospital's morgue for identification.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Died Man From

Recent Stories

Patrolling police ensuring protection of lives, pr ..

3 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospit ..

3 minutes ago

New UN Envoy Wenesland Says Looks Forward to Engag ..

3 minutes ago

Axiom Space Names First Space Tourists to Travel t ..

9 minutes ago

Opposition parties afraid of submitting receipts i ..

9 minutes ago

Spray drive to launch from Jan 29

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.