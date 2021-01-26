Passenger bus kills pedestrian in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A passenger bus killed a man at Jatak Stop area of provincial capital Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A passenger bus killed a man at Jatak Stop area of provincial capital Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim whose identity could not be ascertained so far was on way home on a cycle as a bus hit him from the back due to which he died on the spot.

Police after registering the case shifted the body of the deceased to civil hospital's morgue for identification.