Passenger bus overturned after tyre burst on motorway, 10 injured

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :At least ten passengers were injured when a bus overturned after a tire burst near Shurkot in Punjab on Wednesday.

According to details, Rescue sources said the incident occurred on the motorway when the bus dropped the passengers and was taking a turn back for another trip, ptv news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 emergency service added that as a result, 10 persons sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and motorway police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tahsil headquarters hospital in Shorkot.