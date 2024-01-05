Passenger bus overturned into ditch after driver 'falls asleep', injured 24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) At least twenty four passengers were critically injured on Friday morning when a bus overturned into ditch near Pano Aqil a tehsil of Sukkur District in Sindh province after the driver "fell asleep".

According to details, rescue 1122 officials said that the bus carrying passengers was on its way from Karachi to Lahore

when it turned turtle after the driver lost control of it as he "fell asleep", a private news channel reported.

Meanwhile, the rescue officials were seen busy for taking the injured individuals to the nearest hospital for medical assistance.