(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 10 people were critically injured when a speedy passenger bus overturned in Karachi's Shershah on Sunday afternoon.

Police and rescue 1122 officials shifted injured to a nearby hospital, a private tv channel reported.

Police said the bus driver managed to run away from the crime scene after the accident.